High Petergate reopened last Saturday (June 10) after work to install the new bollards was completed.

As reported previously by the Press, the street closed at the end of April and was due to reopen on June 2 but City of York Council later confirmed that the work was delayed and postponed its opening to last weekend.

The bollards were first announced earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.

The new bollards in High Petergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

The bollards are electrically operated and designed to move horizontally to block the entrances to the streets.

Work is underway to install the bollards in Lendal, which is to reopen on Saturday (June 17).

Lendal was also originally due to open on June 2 but the council later announced that the work had been delayed.

Work under way in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

Two more streets in the centre of York are to close for work to install anti-terrorism bollards in the city.

High Ousegate and Spurriergate are to close on Monday, June 19, for six weeks as the work gets underway to install sliding and fixed bollards.

The work was initially due to start on June 12, but signage today shows the new date next week.

A City of York Council spokesperson previously told the Press that the bollards are to be installed at the junction where the two streets meet.

They said High Ousegate and Spurriergate are to close to through traffic with no access to Spurriergate from Low Ousegate due to “safety reasons” while the work is carried out.

The junction where the bollards are planned to be installed (Image: Google Street View)

According to the council, the entry point to the street will be manned during working hours to direct vehicles.

They said diversions will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians while the work is carried out.

A City of York Council spokesperson previously told the Press that further bollards are to be installed in the city, which are to replace the temporary barriers used for the Christmas market.

They said the new bollards are of a “higher security rating” and will be installed in locations including Coppergate, Minstergate and St Andrewgate.

Plans from City of York Council showing where the bollards are going to be installed (Image: City of York Council)

The spokesperson confirmed that some of these bollards are already in place and some will be implemented in place of “non security” bollards that can be seen at present.

They said all the work is to be finished ahead of the Christmas market, which the council hopes will mean further temporary measures will not be required during the festive period.