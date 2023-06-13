It comes as all 237 of the UK pharmacies inside the supermarket's chains will cease operating by the end of the business, according to Pharmacy Business magazine.

The pharmacy brand had originally planned to close the branches over the next year however was forced to bring the changes forward.

In a previous announcement, LloydsPharmacy said that the closures were down to "changing market conditions", seeing nearly 2,000 jobs at risk.

All LloydsPharmacy in Sainsbury's are to close today

Speaking of the changes, a spokesperson for the pharmacy brand told Pharmacy Business: "In January 2023 LloydsPharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.

The business cited market conditions for closures. (Image: PA)

"It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by 13th June 2023.”

“Throughout the process, LloydsPharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.”

Last year, LloydsPharmacy was brought by Aurelius, a multinational private equity firm.

It has also been reported that the brand was planning to close a handful of standalone stores, however, these are not affected by today's announcement.

When the announcement was made to close all LloydsPharmacys in Sainsbury's, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: "LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”