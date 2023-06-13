A total of 55 tonnes, or around 4,500 bags, of compost was handed out to residents at nine events held across the area by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team.

Thanks to the positive reaction, the compost giveaways will return in September.

The second round is being held as an extra thank you to residents for keeping up their good work in recycling their waste.

The giveaways were held during May at sites in Beverley, Preston, Driffield, Goole, Withernsea, Hornsea, Brough/Elloughton, Pocklington and Carnaby, with drivers invited along to collect two free 15kg bags of compost.

The team worked hard during the giveaway (Image: Supplied)

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “These compost giveaways were the busiest we’ve held since before the pandemic and we’ve had some great feedback from the residents who came along."

All of the compost given away was recycled from the food and garden waste East Riding residents place in their brown bins.

All brown bin contents get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby – where all the giveaway compost came from.

Residents are urged to look at the council’s website, social media and local press for the announcement of September’s events.