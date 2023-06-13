The Island held the first event on Friday (June 9) with 10 corporate teams racing around 25 different well-known landmarks in York, uploading selfies and racing to the Minster.

The winning team was York Bid who completed the course in an impressive one hour and two minutes. They took the inaugural York City Chase trophy and were "delighted" to be holding on to their reputation as York experts and advocates.

In total, £1,000 was raised on the night for The Island’s work with vulnerable children and young people in York.

"We very much hope to run the event again next year – we will have to make it even more difficult," a spokesperson said.

Each team taking part received branded t-shirts, a clipboard with all the locations, a map of York and four Yorkie bars courtesy of Nestlé.