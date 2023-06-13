Although the Ofsted inspectors said Barlby High School still "requires improvement", they said that learning experience at the school has "improved significantly".

Inspectors said that these improvements have also been recognised by many pupils.

Anouska Gardner, principal at Barlby High School said: “We are very proud of the progress we have made since the last Ofsted inspection and these improvements have been recognised in the Ofsted report.

“The outcome reflects the incredible efforts of staff members across our school. We would also like to thank all our students, parents and carers and the wider community for their ongoing support, as well as that of Hope Sentamu Learning Trust and our governors, which has been critical in ensuring this progress. It has been a real team effort.

“We are now looking forward to building on the strong foundations in place so that we keep up the momentum and make Barlby High School even better.”

Inspectors found that leaders monitor the quality of pupils’ learning effectively and support staff to improve their work in the classroom when necessary - and specific training aimed at improving pupils’ learning experience is in place.

Opportunities for pupils to contribute to the school community are growing, with inspectors highlighting the house system, reading buddy scheme and school production in particular.

The report said careers education is a strength for older pupils at the school, as Year 11 pupils receive careers guidance, take part in mock job interviews and visit local colleges. These opportunities contribute to pupils having clear ambitions for their future.

The report found that staff feel well supported at Barlby High and they are proud to work at the school.

As noted by inspectors, the senior leadership team has “a secure understanding of the actions that are still required to improve the school further.”

"The team is continuing to work hard to drive rapid and sustained progress across the school, and is confident that since the inspection, it has succeeded in implementing further improvements," the report reads.

Inspectors said the school needs to improve planning and implementation of the curriculum as it is not of a "consistently high quality". They also found some groups of pupils, notably those with SEND and disadvantaged pupils, do not attend school regularly enough.

Ofsted found that the behaviour policy at the school is not implemented consistently by all staff. As a result, disruption to lessons continues to impact negatively on some pupils’ learning.

As well as this, they said the personal development curriculum is not embedded across the school, as pupils do not have a strong understanding of other faiths, cultures or British values.