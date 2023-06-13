McFly are bringing their 'Power to Play' tour to Bridlington Spa on Friday November 10.

The tour, which celebrates their new album of the same name, will be a high energy guitar led show.

Speaking about the track and new record, McFly said: “Once we had landed on the fact that we were going to do 80s rock, there was just something in it that had such a McFlyness within it.

"High concept, guitars front and centre, colourful. It's all the things we have always loved about music and what we do with this band.

"It's a party rock song at its core, but its seed was that if there was a god of rock and roll, we would undoubtedly be worshipping him."

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (June 16) and can be purchased from the Bridlington Spa website, by phoning the box office on 01262 678258 or from the Tickettek website.