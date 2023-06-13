North Yorkshire Council’s executive will make a decision on Tuesday June 20, after reviewing the findings of a recent public consultation.

If approved, the changes will come into force in Selby later this year.

A single charge for this service in the Selby area would be in place of £43.50 per bin per year. Residents would initially pay £29 from September 2023 to March 2024 as the charge is being introduced part-way through the year.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, councillor Greg White, said: “We have carefully considered the best approach for the delivery of garden waste collections, and we thank everybody who took part in the recent consultation which will be considered by councillors.

“We are proposing the harmonisation as it is clearly not fair that some residents are paying for this service and some are not. Standardising our approach would allow those who use it to opt-in to a service that pays for itself.”

If approved, subscriptions would open for residents to sign up to the new service from next month with the first paid-for collection starting late August.

Residents in other parts of North Yorkshire already pay a separate charge for this service.