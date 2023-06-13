Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show York residents were most commonly working as sales and retail assistants when the census was carried out in 2021, with 4,960 employees in the sector.

This is equivalent to one in 26 working-age people in the area – defined by the ONS as aged between 16 and 64.

Sales and retail assistants were followed by 2,575 people working as care workers and home carers and 2,400 as cleaners and domestic workers.

The figures further show around 11,620 York residents were working in the broader category of managers, directors and senior officials in York – the most highly skilled job category according to the ONS.

Meanwhile, 10,065 were working in so-called 'elementary' occupations, defined as requiring the least amount of education or training.

This means 7.8 per cent of the working-age population were in very low-skilled roles.

Across England and Wales, sales and retail jobs were the most common, with around 1.1 million workers, followed by more than 800,000 people employed in the care sector.

Research by the ONS suggests some jobs may be dying out across England and Wales – for instance, the age profile of typists and bookbinders is far older than those carrying out data entry and analysis.