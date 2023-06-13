The Boris Johnson ally announced on Saturday that he was stepping down as Selby and Ainsty MP with “immediate effect”, becoming the third Tory to quit Westminster in 24 hours.

In a fuller statement released on Sunday, the ex-minister said he wanted to “make clear” that he remained “committed” to the governing party despite following Mr Johnson’s lead in announcing his resignation.

He said it was “essential” that the Prime Minister won the next election as he vowed to return a Tory MP in the by-election triggered by his own departure.

Tory Michael Naughton bids to succeed Nigel Adams as Selby MP

Mr Adams resignation came only a day after former prime minister Mr Johnson dramatically quit as an MP over complaints about the yet-to-be-published findings of a Commons partygate inquiry.

Mr Adams was reportedly one of several Tory MPs, including Nadine Dorries and Sir Alok Sharma, who were put forward for a peerage by Mr Johnson in his resignation honours but did not feature in Friday’s published list.

Downing Street has denied taking any names off the list handed to the Prime Minister.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Adams said: “Further to my announcement to stand down from Parliament with immediate effect, I want to make clear that I remain committed to the Conservative Party and support this Government in its work to continue delivering on the issues that matter most to the British people.

“I have left Parliament to return to my private sector career but I will continue to make the case for Conservative values.

“It is essential that the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak win the next election and I will do my utmost to ensure that happens.

“I am also looking forward to helping our excellent new candidate, Michael Naughton, in the by-election and at the general election.

“He knows the area and was born in Selby. He has served our country well and I know he will serve our part of North Yorkshire well.”

The former Foreign Office minister also praised Mr Johnson’s premiership, heralding his landslide 2019 election victory and response to both Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said the Leave campaigner had “saved Brexit from attempts to thwart it”.

Mr Adam’s resignation leaves the Conservative Party facing three by-elections, with Mr Johnson himself also standing down, along with ally Nadine Dorries.

The Press has approached Conservative Campaign HQ for a by-election date, which has yet to be announced, though political experts say all three could be in July.

The Tories last week chose Michael Naughton as candidate for the new constituency of Selby, due to come into affect at the next General Election, but the by-election will be fought on the current boundaries of Selby & Ainsty, which covers Sherburn, Tadcaster and villges west of York, such as Tockwith and Rufforth. It is understood Mr Naughton is likely to be the Tories’ by-election candidate.