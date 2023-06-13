Chelsea, 12, and 11-year-old Lacie were last seen together at around 8.30pm on Monday, June 12, in the Germany Beck area of Fulford, York.

Chelsea is described as around 5ft tall with a slight build and very long, wavy auburn hair.

Lacie is 5ft 4in with a slim build and dark brown shoulder length hair. Lacie could possibly be wearing black cycling shorts.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are carrying out inquiries to locate the girls, but it’s thought they may be in open fields or an accessible park."

Anyone with any information which would help officers to find the girls is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Any immediate sightings of Chelsea or Lacie should be reported to 999.

Please quote reference 12230107584.