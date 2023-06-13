TWO missing girls from York have been found safe.
North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about the girls, aged 11 and 12, after they were reported missing yesterday (June 12).
Officers confirmed they have now been found.
"Thank you to everyone who supported the appeals," a force spokesperson said.
