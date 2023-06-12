A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Local residents may be aware that emergency services are in attendance at a campsite in the Hawes area.

"Officers are dealing with an isolated incident at the campsite.

"There is no wider immediate impact on the safety of the community.

"Enquiries are being carried out to determine the circumstances around the incident and further information will be shared with the local community as soon as possible.

"Thank you to local residents and visitors to the campsite for their patience while we deal with the incident."