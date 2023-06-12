North Yorkshire Police is appealing to the public for information to help them locate missing Ava.

Ava was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday, June 11, in the Foxwood area of York.

A police spokesperson said: "Despite extensive inquiries being carried out by officers, she has not yet been located.

"Recent information suggests she may still be in the Acomb area, but she may have travelled wider."

Ava is missing

Ava is described as about 5ft 5in, with very long dark brown hair and a slight build. She was last sighted wearing black Nike trainers, black leggings, an Under Armour pink and purple t-shirt and a black zipped jacket.

The police spokesperson added: "Officers are becoming concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone who has any information which would help them to locate her to contact 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room."

Any immediate sightings should be reported via 999.

Please quote reference 12230107083.