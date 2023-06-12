However, officer did assist the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) with several "medical incidents" caused by the hot weather, the force said.

King Charles was in Pickering to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the North York Moors Railway and the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman, which pulled the royal train into the town.

North Yorkshire Police today said its officers provided a visible and covert presence across the county to ensure the safety of the King and members of the public.

King Charles in Pickering. Picture: North Yorkshire Police (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The operation’s Gold Commander, Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset, said: “It has been a special day for both the town of Pickering and the North York Moors Railway.

“An enormous amount of planning goes into a Royal visit to ensure that it’s safe for all involved. I would publicly like to thank our officers and staff for their outstanding efforts to ensure The King’s safety and security throughout today’s visit.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the many partners that we have worked with as well as members of the public for their patience during today’s road closures."

King Charles in Pickering. Picture: North Yorkshire Police (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

King Charles travelled on the Royal train which was pulled by the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive to celebrate its centenary.

His Majesty was escorted along the picturesque North York Moors Railway where he enjoyed the sunny sites of Goathland and Levisham before arriving on platform one at Pickering train station.

In Pickering, His Majesty was greeted by local school children, dignitaries and members of the public who had been waiting patiently for The King’s arrival.

Crowds gather to see the King. Picture: North Yorkshire Police (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

After meeting crowds at the train station, the King made his way into the town centre. He stopped on the high street to sample produce at a local butchers and a chocolatiers before visiting St Peters Church to see the spectacular wall paintings.

His Majesty then attended several private engagements before departing the county by train from Scarborough.