North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.34am today (June 12) to Moor Lane in Flaxton between York and Malton after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Malton and York responded to a road traffic collision where a sports car had left the road and come to rest in a hedge.

"The man driving, who was aged about 65 years old was out on arrival of crews.

"Crews administered first aid to the man, who was taken to hospital via road ambulance with minor injuries."