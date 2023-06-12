North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Easingwold and Kirkbymoorside responded to a vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) between a VW Tiguan and a lorry on the B1257 at Slingsby at around 12.15pm today (June 12).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The male driver of the lorry, aged in his 40s, was out on arrival. The male driver of the VW, aged approximately in his 20s, was medically trapped.

"Crews released the casualty who was taken to James Cook Hospital via air ambulance.

"Crews used the first aid kit, stabilisation kit, cutters, spreaders, reciprocating saw."