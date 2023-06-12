A MAN had to be cut free from a vehicle and air lifted to hospital after a crash in North Yorkshire earlier today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Easingwold and Kirkbymoorside responded to a vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) between a VW Tiguan and a lorry on the B1257 at Slingsby at around 12.15pm today (June 12).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The male driver of the lorry, aged in his 40s, was out on arrival. The male driver of the VW, aged approximately in his 20s, was medically trapped.
"Crews released the casualty who was taken to James Cook Hospital via air ambulance.
"Crews used the first aid kit, stabilisation kit, cutters, spreaders, reciprocating saw."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article