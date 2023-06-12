North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a car parked at The Camberley Golf Club in Harrogate was broken into and golf equipment was stolen from the boot.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "At some point between 5.30pm Thursday June 8 and 7.30am Friday June 9, a Volkswagen Polo which was parked in the golf club car park was broken into and some John Letters golf clubs and a Callaway driver were stolen.

"We are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Neel.Seth@northyorkshire.police.uk."

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1442 Seth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230104724 when passing on any information.