The MP described mental health services as being at ‘breaking point’, adding that 5,890 referrals were closed before patients received any treatment.

However, this number does not take into account people who did not need treatment and were referred to online services and self-help resources.

Ms Maskell said: “Children should receive the care they need when they need it.

“I am regularly contacted by families who are desperate to get the support and care their family members need and deserve.

“It is a heartbreaking situation, where sadly, we have children in our community who are currently unable to access education or simply cannot cope, waiting to receive the right care.”

She added: “The government must urgently recruit and train the staff needed not only to abate this crisis, but develop a system of good mental healthcare for the future.”

The Labour Party says it will recruit thousands more mental health staff and guarantee treatment within a month if it wins the next general election.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP, Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health, said: “We will ensure access to mental health professionals in every school and put an open access hub in every community, funded by closing tax loopholes.

“This is in addition to guaranteeing mental health treatment within a month for all who need it, by recruiting thousands of new mental health staff.”

However, the government has defended its record on mental services, despite Labour’s criticism.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We’re taking unprecedented action to improve the nation’s mental health.

“An extra £2.3 billion a year is being invested by March 2024 in expanding and transforming mental health services – so two million more people can be treated by then – and we’re funding over 160 schemes to provide new and improved mental health urgent and emergency care infrastructure.

“This includes crisis cafes, crisis houses, and mental health urgent assessment and care centres.

“On top of this, we provided an extra £500 million in 2020/21 to speed up our expansion plans and address waiting times for mental health services, give more people the support they need, and invest in our NHS workforce.”

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board chose not to comment.