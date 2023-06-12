About 120 trained volunteers at the Samaritans’ York branch - which was founded in 1967 - take calls and answer emails day and night as part of the charity’s vital listening service for those in need.

But keeping the branch going costs about £100 every day, says incoming director David Moyles.

The aim of Friday’s swim at Allerthorpe Lakeland Park near Pocklington, therefore, is to ‘raise awareness of the availability of our listening service to anyone who needs someone to talk to, and to raise funds to help keep our York Branch open’.

The swim – from 6pm-9pm on Friday – was the idea of York Samaritan and keen open-water swimmer Judith Kirk.

“As well as being a great exercise, swimming is also helpful for our mental health and general well-being,” she said.

The swim is for everyone - inexperienced and experienced open water swimmers alike, the charity says.

Tickets include a swim for up to three hours over any distance.

“Experienced open water swimmers will be on hand to swim alongside anyone if they so wish,” a Samaritans spokesperson said.

“Allerthorpe is a great venue to give open water swimming a try. Refreshments will be available and for those who don’t wish to swim, they can stroll the beautiful grounds for which donations will be appreciated.

“There will be raffle prizes from Emperors Gym, Roko, Hull Trains and York Maze. All funds raised, including the total ticket value kindly donated by Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, will go entirely to support York Samaritans."

David added, “it’s because of kind donations and lovely volunteers that we’re able to continue being there for those who need to use our vital service.”

More details and swimming tickets are available at tinyurl.com/mr36ftaj

Meanwhile, to support York Samaritans, donations, no matter how small, can be made at samaritanscommunity.enthuse.com/yorksamaritans/profile

You can also text Swim4sams and the amount to 704504.

Samaritans are available 24/7 on the freephone line 116123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org