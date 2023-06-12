North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the road traffic collision (RTC) that occurred in The Green in the Acomb area of the city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "At around 5pm on Saturday June 10 an 11-year-old girl was leaving the play area on The Green. As she crossed over the road, she was involved in a minor collision with a white car. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured but suffered some cuts and bruising and is recovering at home.

"While the driver of the car did stop initially, he did not provide any contact details and officers are keen to speak with the driver to determine the circumstances around the incident.

"We are appealing for the driver of the car to contact us and any witnesses to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

If you can help, please email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 41 Ellison.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230106331 when passing on any details.