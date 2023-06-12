THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
There's been an accident on the A64 near Malton with reports of slow traffic due to a crash on the westbound carriageway between the B1248 Scarborough Road Brambling Fields junction to the A169 Old Malton roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Eastbound traffic has been temporarily held in order to allow for an air ambulance to attend.
More to follow.
⛔ A64 CLOSED MALTON BY-PASS WESTBOUND ⛔— North Yorkshire Police - Ryedale (@NYP_Ryedale) June 12, 2023
Due to an accident the A64 Westbound is closed from Brambling Fields, Norton, Malton
Use an alternative route if travelling from Scarborough towards York
Road is open Old Malton roundabout onwards, traffic from Pickering can join A64 pic.twitter.com/tAyNVQEuzu
