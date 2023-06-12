The crash is on the A64 near Malton with reports of slow traffic on the westbound carriageway between the B1248 Scarborough Road Brambling Fields junction to the A169 Old Malton roundabout.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Eastbound traffic was temporarily held in order to allow for an air ambulance to attend, but the road has now reopened in both directions as of 5.30pm