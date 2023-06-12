The Royal Train was pulled into Pickering Heritage Railway Station by the famous locomotive.

The King was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as he left the station and worked his way through the town’s centre on an extended walkabout.

Read more about the royal visit:

After visiting Birdgate Chocolatiers and Timm Family Butchers, Charles made his way to St Peter and St Paul's Church where he was given a tour and signed the visitors book.

We’ve put together a collection of images from today’s royal visit which can be viewed below.

King Charles with the Flying Scotsman (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

King Charles with the Flying Scotsman (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

King Charles III, arrives by royal train, pulled by the Flying Scotsman, at Pickering Heritage Railway Station (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

King Charles greets well wishers during a visit to Pickering (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

King Charles III leaves Birdgate Chocolatiers (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

The Royal train pulled by the Flying Scotsman, in celebration of its 100th anniversary, passes through Goathland (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Mapi Torres, Pickering resident, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)

Joanne and Peter Morgan and Susan Sireshuk, Pickering residents, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)

David and Pam Proctor, Pickering residents, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)

Rachel and Richard Smith, managers of the near by Hungate Cottages, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)