King Charles visited Pickering today to mark the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman and the 50th anniversary of The North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
The Royal Train was pulled into Pickering Heritage Railway Station by the famous locomotive.
The King was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as he left the station and worked his way through the town’s centre on an extended walkabout.
Read more about the royal visit:
- LIVE: King Charles visits North Yorkshire town
- King Charles visits North Yorkshire to mark 100 years of the Flying Scotsman
- Gillamoor Primary School pupils greet the King at Pickering station
After visiting Birdgate Chocolatiers and Timm Family Butchers, Charles made his way to St Peter and St Paul's Church where he was given a tour and signed the visitors book.
We’ve put together a collection of images from today’s royal visit which can be viewed below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here