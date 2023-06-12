King Charles visited Pickering today to mark the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman and the 50th anniversary of The North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Royal Train was pulled into Pickering Heritage Railway Station by the famous locomotive.

The King was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as he left the station and worked his way through the town’s centre on an extended walkabout.

After visiting Birdgate Chocolatiers and Timm Family Butchers, Charles made his way to St Peter and St Paul's Church where he was given a tour and signed the visitors book.

We’ve put together a collection of images from today’s royal visit which can be viewed below.

York Press: King Charles with the Flying Scotsman King Charles with the Flying Scotsman (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

York Press: King Charles III, arrives by royal train, pulled by the Flying Scotsman, at Pickering Heritage Railway Station King Charles III, arrives by royal train, pulled by the Flying Scotsman, at Pickering Heritage Railway Station (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

York Press: King Charles greets well wishers during a visit to Pickering King Charles greets well wishers during a visit to Pickering (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

York Press: King Charles III leaves Birdgate Chocolatiers King Charles III leaves Birdgate Chocolatiers (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

York Press: The Royal train pulled by the Flying Scotsman, in celebration of its 100th anniversary, passes through Goathland The Royal train pulled by the Flying Scotsman, in celebration of its 100th anniversary, passes through Goathland (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

York Press: Mapi Torres, Pickering resident, waiting for the KingMapi Torres, Pickering resident, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)

York Press: Joanne and Peter Morgan and Susan Sireshuk, Pickering residents, waiting for the KingJoanne and Peter Morgan and Susan Sireshuk, Pickering residents, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)

York Press: David and Pam Proctor, Pickering residents, waiting for the KingDavid and Pam Proctor, Pickering residents, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)

York Press: Rachel and Richard Smith, managers of the near by Hungate Cottages, waiting for the KingRachel and Richard Smith, managers of the near by Hungate Cottages, waiting for the King (Image: Dylan Connell)