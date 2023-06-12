A SEXUAL assault was reported in a charity shop in an East Yorkshire town - and police have launched a CCTV appeal.
Humberside Police officers said they would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "It is believed to have occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm at a charity shop in Wednesday Market in Beverley on Sunday March 5.
"A number of lines of enquiry have been investigated and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist with our ongoing enquiries.
"If this man is you, or you know who he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 23*32583."
