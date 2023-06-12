Humberside Police officers said they would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It is believed to have occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm at a charity shop in Wednesday Market in Beverley on Sunday March 5.

"A number of lines of enquiry have been investigated and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist with our ongoing enquiries.

"If this man is you, or you know who he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 23*32583."