The organisation’s programme director Guy Thompson says: "Increasing tree and woodland cover is valuable for communities, businesses and the environment. Our job is to offer a free public service to landowners. We can fund and help design woodland projects from 1,000 square metres in size and include features such as hedgerows, wood pasture and community orchards," he explains.

"With a team working across North and West Yorkshire we can provide as much support as is needed with the planning and planting process, and help landowners access the generous public funding currently available for woodland creation. With funding options that can cover 100 per cent of all project costs, including up to 15 years of maintenance payments, there’s never been a better time to plant trees," he adds.

Linda Arter helping plant trees on her land (Image: The White Rose Forest)

How they help

"We have a saying – the right tree in the right place. Part of our job is to help the landowner make the best decisions for their land and the first step is for them to contact us via our website to let us know where they want to plant. One of our team will then get in touch to gather more details and arrange a site visit – a vital step before the planning stage to make sure we understand the landowner’s vision for their land."

Many landowners want to leave a long term legacy that’s going to help their land and wildlife. When Silsden resident Linda Arter retired she wanted to do something with her two-acre meadow, not for financial gain, but that gave back to the environment and the community. "The woodland will be there for my children, and my grandchildren,’ she says. ‘And that’s a nice thought, that I instigated that, in a small field in Silsden."

Linda shares that once she had contacted the White Rose Forest, the team took care of everything – from arranging approval and funding to planning the planting. "They held my hand through it and made the process very, very easy indeed," she says.

Jill Feenan and White Rose Forest adviser Phill Hibbs discuss her woodland creation project (Image: The White Rose Forest)

For Jill Feenan, a landowner near Ilkley, it was about continuing environmental work she’d already started. She says: "It provided an opportunity for us to continue and extend the tree planting which we began seven years ago. The aim for us is to promote biodiversity and restore the woodland that has always been here and extend it to link with fragments of woodland on neighbouring properties."

Like Linda, Jill’s project was taken care of by the White Rose Forest team: "They have a dedicated area advisor who was able to come and walk the land with us and really understand and listen to what we were trying to do – that made a huge difference," she says.

"They took care of mapping and submitting plans for environmental assessment etc, a process which can be particularly onerous for a relatively small project like ours. We were also slightly unusual in that we were aiming for a joint project with a neighbour. ‘This can present administrative difficulties for other grant awarding organisations, but the White Rose Forest were able to build a plan which met the needs of both parties in a really flexible and hassle-free manner. To such an extent that we were able to organise and plant in a relatively short space of time."

Community involvement

The White Rose Forest encourage community involvement in planting new woodland wherever possible and there are skilled community groups across Yorkshire who are more than happy to help. It was local social enterprise Yorgreen CIC who rallied the volunteer forces to plant on Linda’s land. "They must have had more than 50 volunteers on some days," she reminisces, "some coming from 30 to 40 miles away. The whole thing had such a feel-good factor about it. The volunteers were so grateful to me for allowing trees to be planted on my field, and they just wanted to be part of it."

White Rose Forest team members at a volunteer planting day (Image: The White Rose Forest)

A few miles away, Jill recruited the help of volunteers from the Addingham Environment Group to help plant the trees on her land. "The White Rose Forest’s strong working relationship with local tree nursery Thorpe Trees also helped in securing exactly the species mix we wanted for our particular scheme at a time when some trees were in short supply," she explains. "All the free support and funding we received from the White Rose Forest made our woodland creation project so much easier and we’re now looking forward to the next phase."

Benefits for all

In addition to the environmental value of planting more trees, according to Guy, communities will see the psychological benefits of more bountiful woodland.

"There’s a lot of evidence to show that regular contact with trees and woodlands is good for our mental health," he says. "In the last couple of years people have come to value their green spaces more than ever,’ he adds."

The work that the White Rose Forest does helps connect people with nature and understand the importance of trees. Encouraging people to assist with planting and the ongoing care of trees allows them to form a deeper emotional connection with their local landscape.

If you would like to discuss the possibility of planting trees on your land in Yorkshire or would like further information visit whiteroseforest.org or call 01484 416506