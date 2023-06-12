The support comes as Izakaya in Grape Lane launches a new Omakase Menu for the summer, as well as a classics menu of tasting plates.

Launched last autumn by chef Danny Victory and Adam Johnson, who has a background in running hospitality businesses, Izakaya has made waves with its combination of Japanese cooking with Yorkshire ingredients.

Adam told the Press: “Every guest we’ve welcomed through our doors has been incredibly complimentary, we definitely won’t tire of hearing how much everyone is enjoying our little passion project.

Izakaya earns the plaudits on TripAdvisor

“For a bunch of young locals to open a restaurant during a cost-of-living crisis required a huge leap of faith. It certainly hasn’t been without its pitfalls. Footfall at the moment must be some of the lowest York has seen at this time of year. Every other restaurateur we chat with has the same thing to say: people just aren’t dining out like they used to. From COVID to the energy crisis, the hospitality industry has suffered blow after blow with little to no support coming from the top. Yet we power on because it’s what we love.”

Their first Omakase menu, created in the Spring by Danny and his team Jack Jenner and Jason Handley, “really hit the ground running.”

Izakaya, York - we try its 8-course Japanese tasting menu

Adam continued: “From humble beginnings as small, sharing plates, has quickly became a two-three hour journey of experimental Yorkshire-cum-Japanese cuisine. We try not to say we’re a Japanese restaurant, or even a fusion restaurant, largely because we’re not offering what people expect of a Japanese or a fusion restaurant. We’ve settled on the tag-line “Japanese-inspired, Yorkshire-driven”.

The tasting menu sees informal Izakaya dishes; finger food to get messy food, such as barbecued yakitori, onigiri and bao buns.

Adam said: “It just makes sense to us to throw these informal, delicious courses in the middle of a menu full of lobster, oysters and Yorkshire duck.”

Izakaya brings fusion and flair to Grape Lane

Now, for summer, Izakaya is helping the Burnt Chef project, a not-for-profit social enterprise created by former chef Kris Hall. The charity provides support for the hospitality sector.

Adam explained: “As a cause, this speaks to all of us at IZAKAYA, it touches all of us in a whole host of ways. We thought it too important not to try to give something back.”

Recently, launching the new summer menu, Izakaya staged an event raising £2,000 for the Burnt Chef Project, half of what the restaurant hopes to raise this summer,

It is asking for £2 to be added on to every bill, and it will stage further fundraisers.

To book or view the menus visit www.izakaya-york.co.uk