Alfie Lamb, who works for the train operator Northern as a finance business partner, picked up the award at a ceremony in Manchester on Thursday June 8.

The organiser of the awards said the rising star award is presented to the most passionate, driven and delivery focused part-qualified finance professional in the market, someone who is high achieving and outperforming their peer group.

Commenting on his success, Mr Lamb said: “I’m really proud to have been named a ‘rising star’ of the industry I love.

“Northern is a great place to work and I’m very fortunate to have so many inspiring colleagues from across the business that are the top of their game that I can learn from.”

In his category, for part-qualified professionals, Lamb was nominated alongside people from CableWorld Ltd, Stobart, J Murphy & Sons, THG Ltd, Manchester Airports Group and Light & Wonder.