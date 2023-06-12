Headteacher Andrea Hayes, said: "We are great supporters of the Education Team at the NYMR and were invited to take a few children along to cheer the King as he got off the train.

"The children told him they were missing maths and English lessons in order to meet him, but didn't mind.

"They later were shown the Flying Scotsman close up and chatted to staff and engineers about the history of the train. It was a wonderful morning in beautiful sunshine and one the children will remember forever."