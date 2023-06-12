Pupils from Gillamoor Primary School were lucky enough to be invited to greet the King at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) station at Pickering today.
Headteacher Andrea Hayes, said: "We are great supporters of the Education Team at the NYMR and were invited to take a few children along to cheer the King as he got off the train.
READ MORE: King Charles visits Pickering to mark two special anniversaries
"The children told him they were missing maths and English lessons in order to meet him, but didn't mind.
"They later were shown the Flying Scotsman close up and chatted to staff and engineers about the history of the train. It was a wonderful morning in beautiful sunshine and one the children will remember forever."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here