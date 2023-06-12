The city council is seeking to demolish an existing building on the site on Huntington Road, York.

The planning application said: “The proposal is to support the ambition for increased inclusion through using capital works to create appropriate accessible facilities for children with complex medical needs. Particularly for children with autism and anxiety disorders. The additional enhanced resource provision at Huntington Secondary School will provide enhanced educational provision for young people with autism who are presenting with high levels of anxiety.”

Planning documents say an existing temporary classroom will be demolished on the site and existing cycle parking relocated so the new building can be erected.

The proposed building will be constructed in 2 / 3 phases and will provide a total gross internal floor area of 844m².

The application added: “The utilisation of modular construction will provide minimal disruption to the existing school and neighbouring residential houses and also provide an efficient construction programme. The objective of the building is to provide an additional enhanced resource provision for children with complex medical needs as noted above.”