A ROAD in North Yorkshire has reopened following a serious crash in the area.
Earlier today (June 12), North Yorkshire Police said the B1257 was closed after the collision in Slingsby near Malton at the junction with The Balk.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.
It has now been confirmed that the road has reopened and the accident has been cleared.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article