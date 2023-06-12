A ROAD in North Yorkshire has reopened following a serious crash in the area.

Earlier today (June 12), North Yorkshire Police said the B1257 was closed after the collision in Slingsby near Malton at the junction with The Balk.

York Press: A picture from the scene in SlingsbyA picture from the scene in Slingsby (Image: Supplied)

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

It has now been confirmed that the road has reopened and the accident has been cleared.