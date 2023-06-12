A ROAD in North Yorkshire has been closed following a serious crash in the area.

North Yorkshire Police said the A1257 is currently closed after the collision in Slingsby near Malton at the junction with The Balk.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The closure is expected to be in place for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible."

Police reference number: NYP-12062023-0205.