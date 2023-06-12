The Joseph Rowntree Trust and York-based Gateway Developments has asked City of York Council if it needs to submit an Environment Impact Assessment as part of a future application for 114 homes just south of Sim Balk Lane, between the A64 by-pass and the A1036 Tadcaster Road.

Their proposals, which have yet to be submitted, follows public consultation earlier this year for a range of 1,2, 3 and 4-bed homes. Around three-fifths would be for social rent with the JRHT, and the rest shared ownership, where buyers buy a share of the home, renting the remainder from the trust.

Joseph Rowntree Trust and Gateway Developments launch consultation

Some 14 bungalows are proposed which would be designed to meet the needs of people living with disabilities.

With City of York Council’s housing register showing 1,218 households waiting for a home in 2022, with some requiring accessible accommodation, these homes would help meet that demand.

The trust and the developer have said that despite the site being in open countryside on land not currently allocated for development, the site is sustainable by being a short walk from Askham Bar Park and Ride and Tesco Askham Bar, with strong strong highway, cycle, and walkway links to the city centre.