Click Property and Investments of York seek to convert the building to create two office suites and two one-bed flats on the 570m2 site at 152 Holgate Road, York.

The application to City of York Council said: “Planning was granted for the conversion of the former York Bridge Club into office space, and two apartments. The approval has been part implemented forming two apartments to the first floor. This application seeks to create two additional apartments to the rear section of the ground floor.”

Planning documents says the area to be converted is 86.6m2 and the two apartments to be created will have a gross internal area of 39.6m2 and 86.6m2. The apartments will each have one bedroom, shower room, and living / kitchen space.

The application added: “No car parking will be provided to the apartments as the location is considered to be a sustainable location with good pedestrian, and cycle links to York.”

Earlier, approved plans for the site had included a café.

They arose after York Bridge Club decided to move to larger premises in the grounds of Acomb Sports Club.