In an interview last week Cllr Pavlovic, York's new Labour cabinet member for housing, seemed to suggest that green belt land would need to be built on if the city was to avoid having '40-floor tower blocks'.

But in a clarification statement, Cllr Pavlovic has stressed that the only housing development allowed on green belt land under his administration will be the 7,500 new homes already allocated for green belt in the draft local plan.

The allocation includes planned new 'garden towns' on the edge of York, such as at Elvington.

But apart from that, Cllr Pavlovic insisted, Labour's emphasis would be on ensuring new homes were built on brownfield land.

He said: “Labour’s position on housing development and a local plan for York has been clear since well before taking control of York council.

"We won’t be making any changes to the local plan the Liberal Democrat party and Conservatives developed and submitted to Government for adoption before 2019.

"That local plan includes over 7,500 homes planned for development in the draft green belt. All the major parties agree this is the only way to meet York’s housing targets.

“The rest of the homes required over the local plan period will quite rightly be developed on brownfield sites."

Cllr Pavlovic said that the 7,500 new homes already allocated for green belt in the draft local plan were important.

"Brownfield sites cannot accommodate more housing without damaging the historic fabric and attractiveness of the city and without obscuring views of York Minster from around the city," he said.

"So, the balance is about right for the homes required.

"The wider question of whether there are enough homes planned, including affordable homes, will be reviewed over the first five years after York gets its very first local plan agreed.

“Getting a local plan will be the result of Labour’s recognition in opposition of the importance of having properly planned development over the long term, an approach which put the city’s future prosperity above any party-political interests. That approach will not change now."

The draft local plan is now being considered by government planning inspectors following a final round of public consultations earlier this year.

Liberal Democrat councillors - who until the May elections were in control of the council - say the draft local plan which they piloted through already identifies enough land for the city's housing need up until 2033.

They say it also provides further development land to 2038 to establish a 'permanent' green belt boundary enduring for at least 20 years.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, the Lib Dems housing spokesperson, said: "There is no need for additional housing land beyond that already allocated in the local plan."