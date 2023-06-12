North Yorkshire Police has reported that the man was cycling through Selby town centre on Saturday, June 10, between 6.30pm to 7.30pm when he was stopped by some traffic lights in Gowthorpe.

He was approached by a man and a woman who dragged him off his bike into an alleyway, rifled his pockets, and assaulted him.

The victim, a local man in his 40s, was taken to York Hospital when he was treated for his injuries.

He was able to give a description of the man, who he described as a small, thin male in his 30s, but unfortunately he was not able to give a description of the woman.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and they’d particularly like to speak to anyone who came to the aid of the victim following the assault.

Anyone who has CCTV, video doorbells, or any drivers who were in the area who have dash cam footage that could assist with identifying the suspects are asked to get in touch.

Please email neil.lancey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for DC Neil Lancey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230106169.