The group of 10 friends, who all went to All Saints School in the city between 1990 and 1995, are preparing to tackle the 42-mile Lyke Wake Walk on June 30.

Everyone taking part is 44 years old - and they are doing the trek in memory of their dear friend James 'Bamo' Bamford, who took his own life in June 2022.

Carl Schumacher, one of the organisers of the trek, said: "Bamo was an amazing human being who gave so much to everyone he met. We are doing this walk to raise awareness of mental health and to complete an event that James always dreamed of doing."

James, a father of two who lived in York for 20 years, was a "very active" student at All Saints who captained the football team. He was also a straight A student during his time there.

Another of James' friends, David Hazzard, said he was "like a brother" to him.

David said: "He was a beautiful man who gave so much in everything that he did. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. We’re doing this event to raise awareness and support other men who might be experiencing what Bamo went through."

James was a huge supporter of York City Football Club and followed them around the country. He also had a love of walking, Yorkshire and story telling.

James was a senior probation officer in Chippenham and lived in the area for 18 years - and the great work that he did in his job led him to receive an award from The Royal Family and Princess Anne.

James' former PE teacher at the school, Tony Teasdale, will be taking part in the walk as well. Tony is now retired, but is well known in the York area for winning the BBC show ‘Race across the world’ in 2019.

They will be tackling the trek to raise money for mental health charity - CALM. They have managed to raise more than £850 so far.

The group said James attempted the Lyke Wake Walk himself - and they want to complete it to honour him.

They will start at 3am from Osmotherley and they hope to complete the walk in around 16 hours.