Who needs Corrie or Eastenders plot lines when this unreal madness is our reality today?

Doctor Who, James Bond, Indiana Ford and all the Mission Impossible team: we need you to end this insanity! SOS from our civilised world.

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe

Sulky MPs ... and Lords reform

One or two MPs who thought they’d been promised a peerage have been disappointed and have skulked or sulked off. They need to appreciate that they’re in good company. Some of our top politicians never took the ermine, Sir Winston Churchill for one.

Disgruntled MPs shouldn’t let their heads be turned as they stand a better chance of being effective in the Commons and the constituency rather than marooned on the red benches.

If we must have a second chamber - and we probably should - can we discard the ‘Lords’ bit in the 21st Century and somehow elect them? I’ll leave the detail to the experts. This reviewing and revising chamber could be called ‘The Moot’, ‘The House of Cards’, ‘The Assembly’ or ‘Dad’s Army’.

I admire people who turn down honours, most of whom we’ll never know about. When Johnson is offered this accolade how will he respond? ‘No thanks’ is unlikely!

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York