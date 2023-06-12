As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police said Grace, 16, and Leah, 13, were both reported missing in the early hours of June 11.

They were seen together in Boroughbridge at 4pm the same day, and may still be in the area.

But a police spokesman has now said: "The two Harrogate girls who were missing from their homes have been found safe.

"Police appealed for information about the girls, aged 16 and 13, after they were reported missing yesterday, 11 June 2023.

"Thank you to everyone who supported the appeals."