I would suggest the place to start would be the old North Selby Mine site at the southern edge of York, between Deighton and Escrick. I have been urging the council to do this for some 15 years.

The city council might copy best practice in the Netherlands and the eco-village currently being created near Durham, and use energy from the mine to heat homes.

The eco-village in Durham, for example, will use old mine workings to heat water. It is expected to produce enough heat to keep 1,000 homes warm with clean energy. North Selby coalfield was one of the biggest and deepest mines in the country.

Leeds University offered three years ago to research the geothermal energy potential of York at no cost to the city. We are years behind the rest of Europe. Let’s get busy!

Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York