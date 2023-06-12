The sun is here to stay all week in York, although the heat is expected to slightly ease, according to weather forecasters.
The Met Office has predicted that today and tomorrow will be the hottest days this week at highs of 30 and 28 °C, although temperatures will slightly ease as the week goes on to highs of 23 °C.
Despite yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain for much of the UK today, York is not expected to be hit by the storms, according to the Met Office.
Grass pollen is at an increased risk for hayfever sufferers as more grasses come into flower, with nettle, dock, and plantain pollen also airborne.
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Today and Tonight (June 12):
Today will be a hot, dry day with sunny spells, followed by a fine and dry night with light winds and largely clear skies. Maximum temperature 30 °C, and minimum temperature 12 °C.
Tomorrow (June 13):
Tomorrow will be a fine and dry day with light winds and large amounts of sunshine. It will still be very warm, although it is not predicted to be as hot as today with a maximum temperature of 28 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday (June 14) to Friday (June 16):
It will be warm and dry throughout the week with generally large amounts of sunshine, but temperatures will trend slightly downwards.
