A AUDI A4 has been seized by police after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.
The county's police were out on the roads on Saturday night (June 10) when they stopped a black Audi.
Sgt Paul Cording said his team of traffic officers pulled the car over shortly after pulling over a black Ford Focus in similar circumstances.
He said: "It’s like waiting for buses, after we were alerted to this vehicle heading North on the A1(M).
"We stopped it near to Catterick and the driver admitted to being disqualified from driving and having no insurance.
"The vehicle has been reported and seized."
