It comes as the UK faces a heatwave with parts of the country reaching above 30C.

Now four yellow thunderstorm warnings have been put in place from 12pm to 9pm on Monday covering parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of southern England, the Midlands, and most of Wales.

Plus, the Met Office is also sharing that people in these areas should be conscious of the potential for sudden flooding and transport difficulties.

Seeing a yellow warning for rain has been in place covering southern parts of England and Wales until 9am on Monday.

A rather cloudy start across the south on Monday morning with outbreaks of heavy rain continuing to clear westwards across Wales 🌧️



Elsewhere a dry and bright start with temperatures soon rising allowing showers to develop from late morning 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/9fkUt1C7Lf — Met Office (@metoffice) June 11, 2023

Warning of thunder and rain as heatwave continues

The weather forecasters' warnings come following a weekend of scorching temperatures and heavy rainfall.

Over the weekend, parts of the UK were hotter than Monaco and the French Riviera where temperatures languished in the low 20s.

However, temperatures fell just short of this year’s record high of 32.2C which was reached on Saturday, June 10.

Speaking of the weather Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “One or two spots have had quite significant rainfall in a short period.

“On Monday, we’re expecting a fine and hot start, temperatures rising fairly quickly during the course of the morning under strong early summer sunshine and that’s likely to spark a few thundery showers.

“Parts of Wales and England will see 30mm of rain in an hour, 60 to 80mm in some spots.

“North parts of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and the Highlands could see 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour during the thunderstorms, and 40 to 50mm in some spots.

“Potentially we are looking at a month’s worth of rain falling.

“The highest temperatures will be around Birmingham and in Wales."

Looking towards the rest of the week, slightly cooler temperatures are on the way from Tuesday onwards, with Thursday and Friday in the mid-high 20s.