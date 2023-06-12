Around £4,300 was raised at the second annual golf day hosted by Dementia Forward and sponsored by local live-in care provider Promedica24. The funds raised at the event will provide much-needed support and advice to people affected by dementia across York and North Yorkshire.

The event took place at Ripon City Golf Club where over 50 participants enjoyed a round in support of the ause.

Gary Derbyshire, regional partner at Promedica24, said: “The golf day was a great success. Everyone had a wonderful time with the sun shining all day on a fantastic golf course.

More than 50 golfers took part in the event (Image: Supplied)

"But most importantly it was great to see our guests being so generous in their support of Dementia Forward who provide invaluable help to families across North Yorkshire.

"Promedica24 was proud to be the main sponsor and we look forward to continuing to support their great work.”

This was Dementia Forward’s second charity golf day, with last year’s event taking place in Skipton.