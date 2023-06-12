North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out early doors today (June 12) after reports of a pony in distress.

Group manager Bob Hoskins said: "Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster have rescued Bumble the pony who had escaped from his paddock this morning and became trapped in a cattle grid.

"Crews were assisted by owners and Minster Vets to safely release the pony.

"Bumble was unharmed."

Bumble the pony has been rescued by Acomb and Tadcaster firefighters (Image: Bob Hoskins)