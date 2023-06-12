North Yorkshire Police say Grace, 16, and Leah, 13, were both reported missing in the early hours of June 11.

They were seen together in Boroughbridge at 4pm the same day, and may still be in the area.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for their welfare, and are urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch. If you see them or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately. Please call 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting reference NYP-11062023-0027 (for Leah) or -0089 (for Grace)."