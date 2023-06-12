An urgent search is underway to find two teenage girls who are missing from their homes in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police say Grace, 16, and Leah, 13, were both reported missing in the early hours of June 11.
They were seen together in Boroughbridge at 4pm the same day, and may still be in the area.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for their welfare, and are urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch. If you see them or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately. Please call 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting reference NYP-11062023-0027 (for Leah) or -0089 (for Grace)."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article