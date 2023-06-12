The county's police say Britany Wheldon, 22, is missing from her home in Malton.

They say she left home on the morning of Thursday (June 8) to attend the Bramham Horse Trials in Wetherby, but did not return home as planned that evening.

Britany is described as white, with long, blonde hair, blue eyes and slim build. She may be driving a red Nissan Juke car.

Officers are concerned for her welfare, and are urging anyone who sees Britany, or knows where she is, to get in touch immediately.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number 12230105659.