A FORD Focus has been seized by police after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.

The county's police were out on the roads on Saturday night (June 10) when they stopped a black Focus.

Sgt Paul Cording said his team of traffic officers pulled the car over.

He said: "The car was stopped by one of my team in Harrogate on Saturday night.

"It turns out the driver is currently disqualified and therefore has no insurance.

"They have been reported and the vehicle has been seized."