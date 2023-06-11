An appeal has been made to trace a missing young woman from the Malton area.

Brit Wheldon, who is 22, was last seen leaving Bramham International Horse Trial, near Wetherby, on Thursday.

He mum Angela, said: "Sadly our amazing daughter has been missing since Thursday afternoon her car was last seen heading south on the M1 15 miles south of Bramham International Horse Trials , Please any sightings please contact 999,"