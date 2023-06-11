A DRIVER has been arrested after a crash which caused lengthy tailbacks on a major road through North Yorkshire.
As The Press reported on Thursday (June 8), a crash on the A1(M) near Boroughbridge saw long delays with traffic queuing for five miles and one lane closed due to a crash southbound before junction 48 the A6055 Boroughbridge turning.
There was congestion to just before junction 49 for Thirsk and Dishforth.
And drivers were asked to avoid the area if at all possible, but all lanes have reopened and traffic is now easing.
Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said: "Incredibly there were no serious injuries, but the driver of a Ford Mondeo failed a road side breath test and was arrested."
